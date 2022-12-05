Mike Chioda recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda podcast.

During it, he looked back on Shawn Michaels’ infamous overselling performance against Hulk Hogan at WWE SummerSlam 2005.

“You don’t tell Shawn Michaels what to do, even with Hogan in the ring. You choose to do that and oversell, that was probably something he was p***ed off with Vince and just was sticking it up Vince’s a**. He basically was [saying,] ‘I’ll do what I want to do.’”