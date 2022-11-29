Speaking on a recent episode of AdFreeShow’s Monday Mailbag, former WWE referee Mike Chioda recalled working with Mike Tyson as the special enforcer for the WWE Title match between Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14.

“Mike Tyson, it was great. Believe me, I tried to teach him how to count. … He counted so fast, I was like ‘Oh sh*t.’ I must have spent like an hour with him, ‘Here, just 1-2-3.’”

“We had a fantastic time, we did some rehearsals. That’s when Mike Tyson came in, and it was funny, man. He comes up and he’s like ‘Hey, Mike Chioda.’ I [was] like ‘What the f***? You know my name?’ Obviously, he was a huge fan of wrestling.”