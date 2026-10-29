Mike Chioda says a convincing near fall depends on communication between the referee and the wrestlers. Speaking with D-Von Dudley on Dudleyville, the longtime WWE official criticized what he sees on television now and explained the counting habit he teaches his own students.

The conversation began with Chioda recalling a clothesline he took from Bubba Ray Dudley during a match involving The Rock and Chris Jericho. Chioda said an official has to be in position for a bump and sell it properly, even while keeping the match’s pinfall counts on track.

“A referee’s got to take one bump. You better be in the right position. You better take that bump really good, because you boys are taking, what, 30, 40 bumps a night, 30 during one match. And as a job as a referee, to be in the right position, don’t be where you’re not supposed to be, and especially you better be somewhere where you’re going to be for that bump. And you better sell that bump really good.”

Chioda then turned to the count itself. He said he learned to talk through near falls while working with Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon, accounting for the different cadence each referee brings to the mat.

“There’s one job a referee’s got to do, and make sure you don’t screw up the pinfall counts. The false finishes better be good and everything, which I don’t see that too much on TV these days. There’s no communication. I remember always going to the boys, which I learned from back in the day with Shawn Michaels and Razor. We would love to talk to each other, and as I’m going down the count, I’d be like, ‘All right, get ready. Here we go for these false finishes. One, two, look at me, watch, get ready to kick, kick.’ Because the boys would have their eyes shut or they took a big bump and they may be dazed. You always want to be on the same page. I used to talk to talent as I’m counting. Everybody, all the referees, count their cadence on the counts different. That’s what I train my students these days, to talk to talent as you’re counting. You got to be on the same page.”

Chioda said that coordination helps create the moment when a crowd rises because it believes a match has ended. For more on the role an official plays in making a match credible, read Tim Rose Jr.’s column on wrestling referees.

Source: D-Von Dudley’s interview with Mike Chioda.