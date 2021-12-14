Mike Chioda discussed a wide range of topics on his “Monday Mailbag” podcast on AdFreeShows.com including the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, real name John Lanza.

Lanza left this earth last week at the age of 86. Lanza was part of the Blackjacks tag team alongside Blackjack Mulligan. They wrestled together during the 1960’s and 70’s where they found a lot of success. They were champions in WWE, American Wrestling Association and World Wrestling Association.

“Blackjack Lanza was a hell of a worker in his day. I don’t remember him as a worker, but I remember him as an agent for many, many years. He was a serious agent and somebody not to f**k with. He got the job done. The boys respected him. They didn’t f**k with him. They didn’t step on his toes or nothing because you couldn’t step on Blackjack. Jack Lanza was a great agent. He was very stern. When I was a kid growing up in the business, he was very stern. He got the job done for Vince for many years. If it wasn’t for Jack Lanza, Chief Jay Strongbow, Renee Goulet, and other agents at the time, the business wouldn’t have gotten done because the boys were fu**ing wild. They were crazy. You had to have somebody that the boys respected and control the road shows, the live events, and the TVs. Jack Lanza really puts a lot of good memories on getting the job done for the WWF at the time.”

