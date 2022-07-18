On Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the longtime referee, talked about some of the requests Vince McMahon had for WWE referees.

Chioda worked for WWE for 31 years before his release from the company in April 2020. He noted that McMahon wasn’t a fan of referees with visible tattoos:

“That’s a no-no. Can’t be wearing sleeves, can’t have tats on the arms. I have one on my arm up here, but my sleeve always covered it.”

Chioda also recalled McMahon asking him to lose weight.

“I remember him telling me, ‘drop a few pounds’ and stuff like that, and I’m like, ‘I’m working on it, sir! I mean, they’re working out more than they’re learning how to referee down there,” Chioda jokes. “These kids come in good shape nowadays, man. Vince has got on me about certain things and it’s exactly how he says it: ‘Hey, pal!’”

