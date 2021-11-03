Mike Choida took fan questions during his “Monday Mailbag” podcast on AdFreeShows.com. During it, the former WWE referee was asked about his AEW status and if he would return to WWE after being released due to budget cuts.

“Let’s put it this way. 35 years with WWF/WWE. 31 years debuting for WWE in 1989 on TV. I probably would have to say going back to WWE. Would I like to close my career with WWE? Of course. Would I love to close it out with AEW? Yes, I would love that too as well. There’s many different guys in sports entertainment, professional baseball, NFL, and so on down the line that you would think that they would just retire a Steeler, retire an Astro, or this, but they don’t. They go on to something else and retire being somebody else”

He also talked about wanting to see some rules be tightened up:

“I would like to see them not just bouncing all over the place for 30 seconds and getting all their high spots over on the referee. I would change those rules up a little bit and tighten things up a little bit there. You should tighten up the count outs and stuff and make them mean more. If there are no count outs and disqualifications, if it’s just going to be a pinfall match, and you know they are not going to get DQ’d or counted out, and you know they are running highspots for 30 seconds all over the referee, those are some rules you tighten up. To make it believable, like, ‘Holy sh*t, he just grabbed this or did that, he is going to get disqualified.’ Well, if they’re never disqualifying anybody, and nobody is getting disqualified for any reason, why would you think they are going to get disqualified or counted out?”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription