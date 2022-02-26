Referee Mike Chioda gave some insight into the mood backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble as he still stays in contact with his friends in the company.

There have been various reports regarding the chaotic environment as Vince McMahon changed things several times, the order and ideas for both Rumble matches were changed in various ways, and Shane McMahon reportedly tried to book the men’s Rumble bout about him.

On Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, he shared what he had heard:

“I heard it was a complete s–t show, agents running around with their heads chopped off. I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on. I know they’ve got some great minds back there and you got some great minds and they can come up and do some sneaky sh*t. You don’t know what’s going to happen, did Shane really get fired? Is that a work or…? We’ll see, I just can’t believe it. It could very well be that he did get fired and just had it out with the old man.”

