The latest guest on the Battleground Podcast was legendary referee Mike Chioda, who spoke in-depth about getting to officiate Ric Flair’s Last match later this evening, which Chioda reveals will be the final matchup he referees in his prestigious 37-year career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it will be the final match he officiates:

“My career, doing Ric Flair’s Last Match, is going to be the last chapter of my career in my book, when I write my book, 35 years with WWE, 37 years in the business. He’s definitely going to be the last chapter in my book. It’s going to be awesome to see him perform again. He’s been getting in shape and working out. God bless him. I’m gonna be happy for him.”

How he was chosen to be the referee for the match:

“Conrad Thompson texted me. I know he’s family. He reached out to me. I do a podcast, Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda for Conrad for about two years now. I do a lot of stuff for Conrad. He asked me to do this match and it was an honor to be asked and a great feeling. ‘Wow, Ric wants to do it one more time.’ I follow him on social media and saw him about eight months ago at another event. He’s got more spunk at 73. I’m 55 and I’m thinking, ‘Am I going to have that energy in 18 more years?’ On the boat, drinking a beer or two, fishing, hanging out.”

