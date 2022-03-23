On Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the longtime referee talked about how some of the matches that took place during the pandemic ended up taking up to four hours to shoot in WWE.

“During COVID when I was actually working a little bit, they said tapings at WWE for one match would take like three hours. Cut. Do this. Cut,” Chioda said.

“Charles Robinson and some of the guys when I met up with them for dinner at WrestleMania, Chad Patton and them guys were telling me it took 2, 3, 4 hours to do one match because they had to cut so many times, splice it, and do this,” he continued. “It was a mess.”