Mike Chioda says WWE officials asked referees to report when wrestlers arrived late, a request he believed could undermine the trust officials built with talent. He discussed the reporting request in an interview with David Otunga and said referees often traveled with wrestlers.

Chioda objected to being placed in a position where he would report on people he worked beside. He described how the request sounded to him.

“You want me to stooge them out because they come in 30 minutes late?”

He said referees sometimes traveled with talent for most of the year, so reporting on late arrivals could put them at odds with people they worked beside. Chioda said he challenged the same practice when younger officials were asked to do it.

“Let’s go a different route on that.”

Chioda said he traveled overseas with wrestlers for roughly 280 to 300 days a year. He worried that reporting their arrival times could leave a referee facing resentment from the same people he had to work beside.

“That ain’t happening.”

Chioda’s account concerns what he says happened during his WWE tenure. The interview does not establish how widely the practice was used or whether it reflects current company policy.

Elayna Black discussed her experience in a TNA Wrestling documentary about her career. She said she joined WWE at 19 and became more confident in her wrestling at the Performance Center, but still felt insecure about parts of her life outside the ring.

“All eyes were on me at all times.” “Everyone has an opinion, everyone wants to say something.”

Black said her first public relationship after joining WWE made her realize how closely people watched her life outside the ring. She described sharing her life casually before recognizing that fans could turn ordinary posts into wrestling discussion, and did not identify a specific post in the documentary.