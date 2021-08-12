During the latest edition of Money Mailbag on AdFreeShows legendary referee Mike Chioda spoke about WWE having a height restriction for referees so they wouldn’t be bigger than the wrestlers in-ring. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

How there is a heigh limit for WWE officials:

“I’m six-foot, I think there’s maybe like one referee who’s who’s maybe six-one. I think Chad’s [Patton] about six foot and everybody else is pretty much smaller, so no more than six-foot. I think the top you’re gonna get is six-foot and so it should be. You don’t wanna be looking as tall as the wrestlers, even though they’re six-foot they look jacked. They’re all jacked up looking good, but your referees should not be towering over your talent that’s for sure.”

How he used to officiate cruiserweight matches:

“I used to do some cruiserweight matches, title matches or whatever. I have done that, where I am a lot taller than the boys. We’d only have so many refs, so you didn’t want these two referees doing all the matches, because of size. So I’d definitely go in there and do the matches and it didn’t really affect it. I think for the top talent, you don’t want your referee, six-three, six-four when your talent is six-one, six-two.”

