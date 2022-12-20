During the latest “Monday Mailbag” on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked about the best and worst thing about the job.

“The best thing about being a referee is you’re third man in the ring,” he said. “You get to experience it firsthand and enjoy somebody’s incredible matches, like I have done myself in my career and other referees have done.”

Chioda added that another joy of his career was not to “screw up on a big match of WrestleMania or a big pay-per-view — and that’s what makes you feel good, that you did your job and entertained the crowd.”

“The worst thing to be a referee is screwing up during a live pay-per-view or live ‘Raw’ [or] ‘Smackdown,'” he continued, stating that bungling a match’s ending will result in fans yelling “you f’ed up, you f’ed up” along with unpleasant feedback from the promotion’s executives and the wrestlers. So, the worst thing to do is screw up and get a bad paycheck, that’s for sure,” he said.

