Longtime pro wrestling referee Mike Chioda was a guest on ‘Insight with Chris Van Vliet’.

He was released by WWE last April due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the interview, he discussed how much he made in the Attitude Era.

“I made that years ago. During the Attitude Era, with the ring crew and the refereeing, I was making $350,[000] a year, and I was getting things paid for because I was doing crew stuff too so, but when I became sub-contracted, when JR turned me into a full-time ref, I became a subcontractor totally, and that was roughly about 15 years ago.”

