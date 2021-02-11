This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Mike Chioda” has been released.

During it, he was asked about whether WWE has a plan B in case the planned winner is injured or accidentally eliminated in the Royal Rumble Match.

“No, there is no Plan B. When you’re going into a Royal Rumble match, we can call this stuff on the fly. If there’s two guys that go out at the same time, I’m sure we would just restart the match and redo those two competitors. If they fell out at the same time, it would be a draw. If anybody would get hurt, we would call it on the fly and say this one’s going over or they would let that guy lay low for a while and we would come up with a Plan B finish with the same guy, but everything is called on the fly at certain times. It would come from Vince and whoever’s in charge of gorilla, the producer or agent. If Vince is watching and he’s there, he’s going to decide who he wants to go over at that time. You have to remember that when you have something going on, you could always take it away from him on Monday Night Raw if you had to go another direction with the storyline.”