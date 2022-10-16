Mike Chioda joined “The Universal Wrestling Podcast” to talk about some of his shots with AEW.

The former WWE referee noted that Cody Rhodes attempted to get him a permanent role in the promotion.

“Tony Khan is not a big fan of the referees,” Chioda said, laughing. “He’s bringing in all the talent. I’d love to be there. I would have love to been there and worked a little bit wherever or whatever he wanted me to do. I remember Cody [Rhodes] trying to get me in to train the referees or to help them out or just to do my thing.”

Chioda gave credit to Khan and AEW for creating their own identity.

“They got a great vibe going on over there. I know things are out of control a little bit or something going on, but that just comes with talent. You gotta have certain guys running that certain decision of talent relations that control the talent.” “They don’t travel international, I don’t know why. They should make it and break it out to internationals. I think they’d really sell out and make a lot of money.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc