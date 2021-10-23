A recent episode of It’s My Wrestling podcast featured Mike Choida talking about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE referee told a story about Vince McMahon being fearless on a plane.

“People don’t realize how fearless Vince is. We’re flying one time into White Plains, like a short flight, like Boston or somewhere. The pilot comes back and says, ‘Sir, I’m fearless.’ The guy, I think, had been in Iraq flying as a pilot. The guy wasn’t scared, but he said, ‘I would not fly into this.

There’s no visibility.’ Vince looked up and said, ‘So when you get that uniform, you lose your balls?’ Brian Gewirtz was there asking why Vince was arguing with the pilot. That pilot took off. We were coming in with no visibility. It was like, all of a sudden, we saw the runway and landed. It was that quick. The pilot came back and said, ‘Wow’, and Vince said, ‘I told you it would be fine.’ Like it was no big deal.”