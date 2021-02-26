Longtime pro wrestling referee Mike Chioda was a guest on ‘Insight with Chris Van Vliet’.

During it, he mentioned that WWE wanted him to be the referee of the “Greatest Match Ever” between Edge and Randy Orton at last year’s Backlash pay-per-view event even though he was released two months before.

They called me a month later [after my release] to do Edge and Randy Orton’s match, and Randy had texted me and he really wanted me to do this special match they were having. But at that point, the pandemic was going on a little while, my wife couldn’t get in to get tested. She had some complications, with maybe her cancer coming back. It was the same problems that she had when she got diagnosed with cancer. So the doctors weren’t opening up the Moffitt here in Tampa so we had to — I said, ‘You know what? Let’s see if we can get in to your original Doctor [Eric] Haas in Houston. So she did, she got an appointment, so we drove up there and as I’m driving, I get a text from Mark Carrano. So I get a text, it said, ‘Hey, there’s an extra payday here for you’ and I’m like, ‘Payday? For what? You’re paying me until July 17th — August. So what’s going on?’ Randy’s texting me, ‘Hey, can you do –’ I’m in Texas right now. I’m in Louisiana at this time, traveling, driving.