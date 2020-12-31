During an interview with Sportskeeda, Mike Knox spoke about his time working with C.M. Punk. Here’s what he had to say:

It was awesome working with Punk. I never really got to work with him before that. We’d both been bounced around for a long time, maybe eight-ten years before where we finally got up to finally meet each other. We never met. We never played around in the ring or nothing.

I remember the first time that we wrestled. I missed like two or three planes, and it was just one of those nightmare days. I thought I was never going to get there. I was changing in the car as they were driving me to the arena because the music was on and he was already out in the ring, and I had to jump out of the car and run. Yeah, we ran to the ring and did everything out there. You know what I mean? The lost art (calling it in the ring). Everything single thing, including the finish. Before, when I was in Deep South, I was kind of like, I saw him on tape, and I was just like, I don’t get it. What’s the big deal, man. I don’t think he’s that good. I don’t understand why everybody’s talking about him. Then I went out there, and we did our first match, and I was a fan of his ever since. Ah, Oh, that’s what it is! Okay, duh, alright!