Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready says memories of friends lost in the Seattle music scene helped inspire his graphic novel Farewell to Seasons. Speaking with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, McCready said he first pictured the story as a rock opera before it developed into a comic book project.

McCready told Jericho he began thinking about the project around the COVID period. He described the question behind it as whether the music and the losses around that scene had been worth it for his friends.

“It’s a project, Chris, that I started around probably right around COVID time. So, I was kind of going crazy, and I just started thinking about all the people that I’ve lost in this scene that were friends of mine, and kind of the ugly cliché of that. And kind of the question was posed to me, was it worth it for all these guys? Was it worth it for Layne and Kurt and Chris and Andy? And I don’t know what the answer is to that. I want to think it was, of course. Musically, it was important, but that gave me the seed of an idea of, okay, I want to write a rock opera about this and about a tragic singer.”

He said the stage concept remained in the back of his mind, while collaborators Josh Bernstein and Z2 proposed a graphic novel. McCready, a lifelong comics collector, embraced the change and built a fantasy world around the story.

“Originally it was all about being on stage in a rock opera, and I’ve got that kind of thing in the back of my mind now. But it took a huge left turn with Josh and Z2, and they wanted to do a graphic novel. So I went, sure, let’s do this. They sent me examples of stuff that they had done, and they trusted the vision of it. It was really, really exciting, and it’s finally coming to fruition.”

Jericho asked McCready what it felt like to hold a finished graphic novel. McCready said he wanted a fantasy element alongside material drawn from his own experience, rather than a straight account of the grunge scene.

“I’ve collected comics my whole life. In writing this thing, Farewell to Seasons, I wanted it to be in a comic fashion. I wanted to have a fantasy element to it. … That’s the fantasy element, but there’s a lot of true stuff that I went through, too, as well.”

Source: Talk Is Jericho.