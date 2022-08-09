We are sad to report that Mike “Rocky Jones” Masters has passed away. He was 68. The news comes shortly after he was admitted to the hospital for throat cancer.

Masters was a former WWE star back in the late 70s, but was known for working in several territories throughout his career, including NJPW and East Coast Pro Wrestling which he co-founded with Gino Caruso. His biggest matchup was challenging Ken Patera for the Intercontinental title in the fall of 1979.

Aside from wrestling Masters worked as a trainer, with one of his students being Little Guido, better known as Nunzio.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to send our condolences to friends and family of the departed.

(H/T PW Insider)