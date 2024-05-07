An update on Mike Rome.

It has been reported last week that the longtime ring announcer would be moving from the main roster back down to NXT, with Alicia Taylor getting promoted to either Raw or SmackDown. Fightful Select reveals today that Rome will be beginning his new venture on this evening’s edition of NXT from the Performance Center. He previously ring announced there from 2016-2019.

Also as for Alicia Taylor, Fightful reports that she will be working the SmackDown brand, leaving Samantha Irvin to the Raw brand.