Mike Rotunda remembers his son, Windham Rotunda.

The former Bray Wyatt tragically passed away back in the summer and his loss is still felt by the WWE Universe. Rotunda, who wrestling fans will remember as IRS, spoke with Wrasslin Talk about Wyatt and how much he is missed. He also reveals that WWE put Wyatt on a legends contract, with all the proceeds going toward his family.

It’s been really hard. We miss him every day. [Gets choked up]. Growing up in the business, you always book stuff during the week because you’re going to be wrestling on the weekends and TV. Windham and Jojo were supposed to get married yesterday. We miss Windham horribly, every day. Windham was the first one and we would bring him on the road at six months old. They would come with me and stay on the road, wherever I was wrestling, and it’s so hard to wake up out of this nightmare and he’s still not there. I have to give WWE credit. They’ve done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff. They put Windham on a legends contract and all the proceeds go to…Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them.

Rotunda later states that more memorabilia and merchandise for Wyatt will be coming out on WWE shop.

They’ve come out with a collection of memorabilia and shirts. I think they have more in the works. You can go on WWE Shop and get all his stuff. Windham was one of the top merchandise selling guys they had for quite a while. This is really going to help because fans buy stuff and I’m sure they have more stuff planned down the road. They put out a huge line of shirts. I’m not sure of all of what they’ve come out with and are doing, but people can search his name, and that would really help the kids because they’re not going to have their dad anymore. We’re trying to set trusts up for them and have them taken care of. It’s greatly appreciated by us and WWE has been more than gracious in the stuff they’ve tried to help with. It’s appreciated by our family.

Wyatt was 36 years old when he died. Wrestling Headlines continues to wish his family, friends, and loved ones our condolences.