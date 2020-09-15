Former WWE road agent Mike Rotunda (wrestled as IRS) was a recent guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to talk about his release from the company, and how he’s actually enjoying being at home. He also praises the work of his two sons, Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt. Highlights are below.

Talks about his WWE release and admits he’s enjoying being home:

Well, I got furloughed in the middle of April along with a number of other people so, it’s been quite some time and didn’t look like it was gonna open back up. I kind of prepared myself for it, but I wasn’t exactly sure what was gonna happen, which I’m fine with it. Like you said, I had a long run there, I’m 62-years old and to be honest with you, it was harder and harder to do all the traveling and keep that pace. It definitely helps being a little younger when you’re trying to keep the pace that you’d have to working for WWE. Especially, my whole time there, we did live shows. Like depending on which show you were on, we did both television shows and I did a ton of live events which were like Friday, Saturday, Sunday and then TVs were Monday, Tuesday until they switched to the Friday Night SmackDown. So I definitely put a lot of time in on the road and it’s kinda nice being home. My wife and I have been married, it’ll be 36 years in October and all but three years of that, I’ve been on the road so I mean, that’s a long time and I’m actually enjoying to be home more and be around my wife and see my grand kids some more and get a chance to go fishing more so, which I like to do living here Florida. That’s my go-to, my relaxation so it’s given me an opportunity to do more, to me something that’s important to do and it’s fun for me.

On the success of his kids, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas:

Windham’s had an opportunity to be world champion a couple of times and I’m sure he’ll do it again and Taylor [Bo Dallas] even had the opportunity to be a tag team champion and I think Bo has a lot of ability and even his brother will say that because he’s a better worker than I am but… hopefully they’ll figure out something that works for him, that enhances his career. He’s worked there quite a while and he has a lot of ability. They just need to find something to capitalize on that in my opinion. But that’s the biggest thing, just being able to work, a dad and his two kids for the best wrestling company and the biggest wrestling company in the world, that’s probably our legacy. Just being able to get that opportunity.

Thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s character, specifically The Fiend:

I thought the Bray Wyatt character was out of the box because I hadn’t seen anything like that and he pulled it off so well, you know? Then, I didn’t even know he was gonna start doing The Fiend stuff and all of a sudden, I was like a new fan watching it myself because I wasn’t aware that he was — even though you work for the same company there, you could go a month without being on the same show, because we were running so many shows, different directions and I’m sure he did have quite a bit of input in it because the fact of the matter is when you do have your own input, you’re gonna be more comfortable with your thinking in that direction and I’m sure creative gave him some direction too as well but I think he came up with quite a bit of that with his own creative so…

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)