Mike Santana is celebrating a personal milestone.

The reigning TNA World Champion surfaced via social media on Friday morning with a post commenting on it being the three-year anniversary of the day he became sober.

“3 YEARS SOBER,” his X post began (see below). “2/16/23 I took the first step to change my life and everyday since, I’ve been grateful for what this life has given me.”

Santana continued, “THANK YOU to everyone who’s taken this ride with me the last couple years.”

TNA’s current world champion last appeared on the February 19 episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., where a match was set up for next week’s show on February 26, which will see Santana and Leon Slater taking on Nic & Ryan Nemeth in tag-team action.

