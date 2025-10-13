The TNA World Championship has come home where it belongs in TNA Wrestling.

And it happened on the biggest show of the year.

TNA’s annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view ended with a feel-good moment, as homegrown star and longtime pro wrestling veteran Mike Santana finally had his crowning moment as the top dog for the promotion, defeating WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams to become the brand new TNA World Champion.

Mike Santana, who led Team TNA in the recent Team TNA vs Team NXT elimination-style Survivor Series match at the historic NXT Showdown edition of WWE NXT on The CW Network earlier this week, defeated NXT’s Williams in the final match of the evening with his Spin The Block finisher to capture the world championship in TNA Wrestling for the first time in his career.

With the win, Mike Santana was crowned the new TNA World Champion, but things weren’t over there.

Not quite yet, anyways.

After the match, as TNA President Carlos Silva was entering the ring to present Santana with his title, Nic Nemeth hit the ring to cash in his guaranteed title shot per the Call Your Shot Gauntlet earlier in the evening, which he co-won alongside Frankie Kazarian.

Unfortunately for “The Wanted Man,” however, the lights went out before he could. When they came back on, the returning Elijah (Elias) laid him out to prevent it from happening, to the delight of the jam-packed crowd in attendance.

Things still weren’t over.

The other co-winner of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet from earlier in the evening, the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, came out with a similar idea in-mind to Nemeth. However because he forgot to bring the trophy with him, he could not call for a cash-in and thus, was laid out by Santana.

From there, things were almost over, as Mike Santana ended the night with a feel-good moment on top of his own title-winning feel-good moment. The new TNA World Champion handed over his newly won title belt to his daughter, who was in attendance inside the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts for the TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 12.

You’ve got to love pro wrestling when it’s done right!

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory Results 10/12/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.