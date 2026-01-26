Mike Santana recently reflected on a meaningful backstage moment involving one of TNA’s most iconic names.

Santana regained the TNA World Championship earlier this month at the company’s AMC iMPACT premiere, a historic show that also featured a special appearance from WWE star AJ Styles.

Following the event, Santana opened up about crossing paths with Styles and what the interaction meant to him.

Speaking on Medd In The Morning, Santana described the encounter as a genuine and emotional moment between the two, noting that they seemed drawn to each other backstage almost immediately.

“Man, definitely an awesome moment,” Santana said. “It’s funny because I feel like when I came to the back, we were both almost like looking for each other and beelining towards each other.”

Santana explained that he wanted to personally thank Styles for everything he’s contributed to TNA over the years, while Styles had his own message for the newly crowned champion.

“Me, I wanted to express my gratitude to him for what he’s done for TNA and what he’s given TNA, and for him, it was him pretty much saying what you said, like, ‘the house is yours now,’ and to hear that from AJ Styles was, I mean, what more could I ask for, right?”

That endorsement clearly stuck with Santana, who emphasized how much it meant to hear such praise from someone he has admired throughout his career.

“You know, to hear this man who I’ve admired and respected for so long, and have followed his entire career, tell me like ‘You’re the guy’ and that he’s proud and TNA is in great hands … it meant a lot to me.”

