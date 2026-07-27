What’s up with Mike Santana’s new ring name in WWE?

Let’s find out!

The former TNA World Champion confirmed his new name, Cruz Montana, in a video promoting his appearance on the upcoming July 28 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a follow-up, Santana released a statement via social media explaining the reason behind the new Cruz Montana name change.

“CRUZ MONTANA,” he began. “A name I put together as a tribute to honor my late father. Who I’ve always made sure to keep as close as possible to my journey.”

He continued, “Losing him 6 years ago, is what sent me on the spiral that I’d eventually rise from, to become the man you see today. And today, that man ADDICTED TO GREATNESS. Here’s to this next chapter. LETS GET IT!”

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