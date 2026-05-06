Another move behind the scenes could hint at what’s next for a reigning champion.

Mike Santana has officially filed to trademark his ring name, according to new records that surfaced this week.

Documents listed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office database show that Santana, filing under his real name, Mark Sanchez Jr., submitted an application to secure the “Mike Santana” name on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The timing is interesting.

The filing comes on the heels of recent reports indicating that Santana’s contract with TNA Wrestling is expected to expire later this summer, adding further intrigue to his current status with the company.

This isn’t Santana’s first attempt at locking down the name, either.

He previously filed to trademark “Mike Santana” on June 24, 2021, but that application was ultimately abandoned due to an incomplete response during the process.

As of now, Santana remains the reigning TNA World Champion, making this latest development one worth keeping an eye on as the summer approaches.