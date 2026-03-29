“This ain’t ballet!”

This infamous quote regarding the physicality involved in pro wrestling was once again proven to be true this weekend.

As noted, Steve Maclin was injured after taking a kick from Mike Santana that immediately halted their TNA Sacrifice main event match this past Friday night, March 27, in New Orleans, LA.

The TNA World Championship bout came to an immediate conclusion just minutes into the bout after Maclin stumbled and was seemingly knocked silly after taking a stiff super-kick from Santana, the same move that Goldberg delivered to Bret Hart in WCW that ultimately ended the legendary career of “The Best There Is, The Best There Was and The Best There Ever Will Be.”

Following the show, it was reported that Maclin was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.

In another update, Santana, the other man involved in the scary situation from the 3/27 TNA special event in NOLA, surfaced via social media on Sunday morning to issue a full statement regarding the matter.

Mike Santana’s statement reads as follows:

Needed some time to myself before speaking on this… Every time I’m getting ready to head out for a match, I always find a corner and take a moment to myself. I kneel and pray to God to protect me and my opponent. To watch over us as we head out to give the fans an escape and something worth what they pay their hard earned money for. But as we all know, freak accidents happen that are sometimes out of our control and in the moment. That’s the unfortunate reality of what we do. All we can do is learn from it and take preventative measures moving forward, so that we can avoid making the same mistakes. I will say, I’m truly proud of how TNA handled the situation. And even more proud of referee Alice Lane. Her elite professionalism and quick thinking saved us. We were truly blessed to have had her out there with us. I’m glad that Steve is safe and doing well. He’s one of the toughest guys I know and someone I’ve considered a close friend for a long time. At the end of the day, our health and well-being come first and we showed exactly that. Thank you everyone.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the condition of Steve Maclin continue to surface.

Needed some time to myself before speaking on this… Every time I’m getting ready to head out for a match, I always find a corner and take a moment to myself. I kneel and pray to God to protect me and my opponent. To watch over us as we head out to give the fans an escape and… — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) March 29, 2026