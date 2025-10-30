Mike Santana was a big fan of Eddie Guerrero.

The TNA World Heavyweight Champion surfaced on social media this week to write about that fact after getting the chance to pay homage to the fellow Latino pro wrestling champion while at a mural of his in El Paso, Texas.

Santana wrote the following via his official X account on Thursday along with a photo of himself holding his TNA World Heavyweight Championship title belt while paying respect to the late pro wrestling legend at his mural in “The Lone Star State”:

When we came to El Paso in March, things were so busy that I didn’t get to come and pay my respects. But this time around, I made sure to make it a priority. As soon as we pulled up and I got out the car, I could feel goosebumps. As we all know, Eddie is a huge inspiration for me. Not just being a Latino in the game and someone that I looked at as a kid and aspired to be. But someone who, like me, brought himself out of the trenches of rock bottom. Put in the work, paid his dues, and proved that he belonged under the brightest lights possible. So he can share with the world the gift that God has blessed him with. I remember being kind of disappointed that I couldn’t make it the last time. But coming here now, as A WORLD CHAMPION. Meant the absolute world to me. Blessed to be able to be paying tribute while carving my own path in this game. #VivaLaRaza

Mike Santana defeated WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams to capture the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year, TNA Bound For Glory 2025, earlier this month in Lowell, Massachusetts.,