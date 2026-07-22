The July 21 episode of WWE NXT ended with a major surprise.

The show’s main event saw Tony D’Angelo defend the NXT Championship against Naraku in a brutal Street Fight. In the closing moments of the match, D’Angelo carried Naraku up the ring steps before delivering a chokeslam through the official Slim Jim table. He then made the cover and scored the three-count to retain the title.

The biggest moment of the night came after the bell.

As D’Angelo celebrated his victory, Mike Santana emerged through the crowd to make his WWE NXT debut.

The former TNA World Champion, who recently departed TNA Wrestling, was revealed to be the mystery person NXT General Manager Robert Stone had been speaking with in recent weeks.

Santana and D’Angelo stared each other down as the broadcast went off the air, setting the stage for what appears to be Santana’s first major program in NXT.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.