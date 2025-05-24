– Mike Santana wore pink and back for his match against AJ Francis at the TNA Under Siege 2025 pay-per-view on Friday night in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, a clear sign of respect and a tip of the cap from the TNA star to the Canadian legend in his home country.

– Gabby Laspisa filled in for Gia Miller at the TNA Under Siege 2025 pay-per-view for the broadcast team. She did the roaming interviews during the show, including with celebrities in the crowd after the pay-per-view opening match. The commentary crew revealed that Miller is on vacation, and will return in two weeks at TNA Against All Odds 2025.

– Instead of the originally advertised AJ Francis vs. Mike Santana match, Francis’ fellow First Class teammate KC Navarro filled in as a late substitute for Francis. Francis cut a promo during his ring walk to make the announcement while on crutches. After Santana got the win, Francis revealed he wasn’t injured, hitting the ring and attacking Santana from behind with the crutch as Santana was attempting to show respect to Navarro.

