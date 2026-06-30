Mike Santana appears to be finished up with TNA Wrestling as of this past weekend.

It was previously reported WWE had major interest in signing him. If they did it is believed he would go straight to the main roster, as opposed to coming in as part of the NXT roster.

Santana lost the TNA World Championship this past weekend, dropping the title to Nic Nemeth in the main event of the TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view at Agganis Arena in Boston, MA.

Santana is not expected to work the upcoming TNA iMPACT television taping in Albany, and with his contract set to expire very soon, it is believed that he could be done with the promotion, having wrapped up business with the company at TNA Slammiversary on June 28.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Mike Santana continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)