Fresh off reclaiming the TNA World Championship on the AMC debut of Thursday Night iMPACT, Mike Santana isn’t framing his moment at the top as a solo victory lap. Instead, the reigning champion is pointing the focus inward, toward a locker room he believes is unified by something increasingly rare in modern wrestling.

Speaking on Off The Ropes, Santana described a shared mentality within TNA that extends well beyond individual pushes. “I think the best thing that I could say about our locker room is that we all have a common mindset. We’re not just there for ourselves,” Santana explained. “We’re there to elevate each other and elevate the company.”

That perspective, he suggested, isn’t something he takes for granted. After years working across different promotions and locker rooms, Santana sees TNA as an outlier in the best possible way. “I think that’s something that a lot of locker rooms are lacking in. I’ve been around a long time. I’ve been in many different locker rooms, and to be honest, TNA is that one place that I always go back to,” he said. “If more locker rooms were like ours, wrestling would be a beautiful place.”

The champion didn’t shy away from acknowledging the pride he feels in the group around him, both in-ring and behind the scenes. “I’m proud of our team,” Santana continued. “I’m proud of the work that we’ve done. I’m proud of the work that we’re going to continue doing.” From a creative standpoint, that confidence suggests a roster buying into long-term growth rather than short-term positioning.

Santana’s comments also touch on a familiar tension in the industry. As promotions gain larger television platforms and increased revenue, competition within locker rooms can intensify, sometimes at the expense of cohesion. Having witnessed those dynamics firsthand, Santana remains confident that TNA’s current roster is equipped to avoid those pitfalls, even as the company’s profile continues to rise on AMC.

That framing adds context to TNA’s current momentum. A unified locker room can directly impact storytelling consistency, talent development, and how fans perceive the authenticity of what they’re watching, especially during a period of expanded visibility and renewed scrutiny.