The talk regarding the future status of Mike Santana continues.

On July 8, the former TNA World Champion appeared to reveal when he’ll be hitting the open free agency market with a simple cryptic social media post.

Santana wrapped up business with TNA Wrestling at the recent TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view on June 28 in Boston, MA., where he dropped the TNA World Championship to “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth in the main event of the evening.

Since then, fans have not seen from Santana, despite multiple weeks of TNA iMPACT being taped after Slammiversary in Albany, NY.

Amid rumors of making the jump from TNA to WWE, with his contract with TNA expected to expire in the very near future, if not already, Santana took to Instagram on Wednesday to drop a tease regarding when fans may see from him again.

On a blank black background shared via his Instagram page, Santana simply posted the date, “7/15.”

The belief is that Santana is not teasing the date he will be returning, as the only high-profile pro wrestling event scheduled on July 15 is AEW Dynamite at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, MA., but instead the date that he is officially a free agent, and no longer contractually tied to TNA Wrestling.