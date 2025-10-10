Mike Santana is ready for the biggest TNA Wrestling weekend of the year.

After having already competed in the historic NXT Showdown special event this past Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, a special episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network that featured NXT vs. TNA Wrestling matches, the top TNA star is gearing up for TNA Bound For Glory 2025 this Sunday night.

Ahead of the big weekend, which will see Santana challenge WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship in one of the featured matches at the special event scheduled for October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, Santana surfaced on social media to share a couple of posts.

In the first post, Mike Santana shared a statement of personal significance, releasing a message to his late father on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

“Today would’ve been my father’s 53rd Birthday,” Santana began. “I miss you more and more with every passing day. Wishing you were here physically to experience all of this with me. Wishing you were here to see what a beautiful, smart, and caring young lady Ariana is turning out to be. I make sure she feels that same passionate love that you gave to me.”

Santana continued, “Know that I’m doing my absolute best to be the man and father you always knew I could be. I’m looking after Nana and Abuelo as well, the same way they took care and watched over us. I hope you’re sitting up there, looking down and PROUD. I love and miss you more than words can ever describe. Today I’ll rock some Pearl Jam and Metallica. Sit at your dining table and remember our good times. Happy Birthday Papi.”

In an additional post shared via his official X account, Mike Santana thanked WWE producer and TNA Hall of Fame legend Christopher “Abyss” Park.

“Can’t thank Abyss enough for doing exactly this, when I first got to TNA back in 2017,” he wrote. “I thanked him this night and I’ll continue to as long as I’m around. PAY IT FORWARD.”

In addition to TNA Bound For Glory, this weekend will feature the three newest inductees into the TNA Hall of Fame, as Lisa Marie Varon will induct Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer will induct The Beautiful People duo of Angelina Love and Velvet Sky.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete coverage of the 2025 TNA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as full results of the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

