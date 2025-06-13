Mike Santana has been suspended for two weeks by order of Santino Marella, as announced on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!. Marella, who reaffirmed his role as Director of Authority at Against All Odds 2025, stated that the suspension was due to Santana’s conduct during the First Class Penthouse segment at last Friday’s event.

Santana accepted the suspension but requested a match with AJ Francis upon his return — a request Marella granted. The segment also featured Robert Stone, who attempted to challenge Marella for the Director of Authority role at Against All Odds 2025, trying to enter the building before being escorted out by security at Marella’s command.

TNA Wrestling has announced that a live episode of iMPACT! will air on July 24th, just days after Slammiversary. The news was revealed on this week’s show, confirming the live broadcast will take place four days after the Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view event, which airs July 20th on PPV and TNA+.

Killer Kelly is set for a future Knockouts Championship opportunity after coming out on top in an 8-4-1 match on this week’s TNA iMPACT!. Kelly first teamed with Indi Hartwell, Tasha Steelz, and Jody Threat to defeat Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary. She then outlasted Hartwell, Steelz, and Threat in the final phase of the match to earn a shot at Masha Slamovich’s Knockouts Title.

The IInspiration made a successful return to the ring on this week’s TNA iMPACT!, picking up a win over Brittnie Brooks and Missa Kate. This marked their first match in TNA since 2022, with their return taking place at Against All Odds.

During the BIOFLEX injury report on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT!, it was revealed that Tessa Blanchard had been medically cleared to compete following a case of Temporomandibular joint dysfunction, which she suffered during her match with Arianna Grace at TNA Under Siege.

Later in the night, Blanchard took part in the 8-4-1 Match, teaming with Xia Brookside, Dani Luna, and Rosemary to face Indi Hartwell, Killer Kelly, Jody Threat, and Tasha Steelz. Her team came up short, with Blanchard being eliminated in the first stage after Hartwell pinned Rosemary. Killer Kelly would go on to win the match.