Mike Santana has fueled more speculation about his future with a new social media video that appears to hint at what’s next following the end of his TNA run.

The video looks back at Santana’s journey through TNA Wrestling, featuring fan meet-and-greets, memorable moments from his career, and highlights of his personal growth. The closing shots show Santana walking into an empty wrestling arena, while numerous landmarks and streets from New York City are prominently featured throughout the video. The former TNA World Champion can also be heard repeating his trademark phrase.

“Undesirable to undeniable. Undesirable to undeniable. The marathon continues like Nipsey (Hussle) said. The marathon continues,” Santana stated.

Santana wrestled his final TNA match at Slammiversary on June 28, where he lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth. Shortly afterward, he pointed to July 15 as the date his free agency would begin, further fueling speculation about his next destination.

While WWE has long been rumored as the leading landing spot for Santana, nothing has been officially confirmed. Santana previously appeared on WWE NXT during the crossover partnership between WWE and TNA.

The timing of Santana’s latest teaser has only intensified the speculation, as WWE is set to present Saturday Night’s Main Event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 18.

With the video’s heavy New York imagery and his free agency now underway, many are wondering if the message is teasing a hometown arrival during WWE’s big weekend.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.