Mike Santana’s future with TNA could become one of the more interesting contract situations to watch in the coming weeks.

According to a new report, the reigning TNA World Champion is expected to become a free agent sometime in July when his current contract expires. While there is no word yet on whether Santana and TNA are negotiating a new deal, WWE is said to have shown interest in him in the past.

That interest has become even more noteworthy since the launch of the working relationship between TNA and WWE. Santana has made multiple appearances on NXT as part of the crossover partnership, giving WWE audiences additional exposure to one of TNA’s top stars.

Among those appearances was his participation in last year’s NXT vs. TNA Showdown special event. More recently, Santana competed at NXT’s event held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, where he teamed with OTM in a winning effort against DarkState.

The timing of the contract situation is particularly significant given Santana’s current status as TNA World Champion. If his deal is indeed nearing expiration, questions will naturally arise regarding his long-term future and whether WWE could make a move should he hit the open market.

For now, Santana remains focused on his championship reign. He is currently scheduled to defend the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary 2026 on June 28 from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, although his challenger has not yet been announced.

A potential free agency period for the reigning world champion would undoubtedly make Santana one of the most talked-about names in wrestling this summer.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)