The Baddest Man on The Planet will not be roasting The Nature Boy after all.

It was announced this week that Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson was set to appear as a special guest roaster for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and The Roast of Ric Flair, which is scheduled for Starrcast V weekend.

However, shortly after Starrcast made the announcement on Tuesday, a rep for the legendary boxer revealed to TMZ that Tyson has backed out of the event due to unforeseen circumstances, but they did not elaborate.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances Mike will not be participating in the roast,” the Tyson rep told TMZ.

It’s interesting to note that Starrcast is still advertising Tyson for the roast as of this writing. Before Tyson backed out, Starrcast reps told TMZ that they were in the process of locking down more celebrities and wrestlers for the roast.

Tyson and Flair are also business partners as Mike’s “Tyson 2.0” cannabis company recently signed a deal with Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip Inc.” to sell different marijuana products together, some with a Flair theme to them. The products are currently available in 10 states and Washington, DC.

Starrcast V will take place during the last weekend of July, from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds. This will be a major weekend for Flair as his final match, put on by the one-night return of Jim Crockett Promotions, will be held on Sunday, July 31. Flair’s opponent(s) and the full card have not been announced yet, but he is rumored to team with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery legend. The Roast of Ric Flair will be held that Friday, July 29. Starrcast V will also feature a Four Horsemen reunion stage show that Saturday, July 30. “One Last Ride: For The Horsemen” will feature Flair, JJ Dillon, Lex Luger, Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.

Starrcast V is scheduled to air live on FITE TV that weekend. The Roast of Ric Flair stream is $16.99 by itself, but you can purchase the roast and all of the different Starrcast V panels and stage shows for $69.99. You can also purchase a bundle with Flair’s last match, the roast and a plaque with a piece of the ring canvas for $199.99, or just Flair’s last match for $34.99. They are also offering the entire line-up of Starrcast panels and stage shows, with Flair’s last match and the roast for $99.99.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.