Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured former world champion Chris Jericho take on the Pinnacle’s Dax Harwood in singles-action, with boxing legend Iron Mike Tyson at ringside as the special enforcer.

After a wild back and forth that saw both the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle come out and trade blows, Jericho picked up the win with his signature Judas Effect finisher. Tyson even assisted Jericho when Harwood’s partner, Cash Wheeler, attempted to use a baseball bat, knocking him out with a swift right haymaker.

Tonight in one of the BIGGEST matches EVER on #AEWDynamite & a #BloodAndGuts preview, @IamJericho picked up a win for the #InnerCircle over @DaxFTR, & @CashWheelerFTR found out that the Special Ringside Enforcer Iron @MikeTyson, is STILL the #BaddestManOnThePlanet! pic.twitter.com/UKzmTIJZcE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

CHAOS HAS ENSUED #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MOJhr28yil — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021

Jericho would then induct Tyson as an honorary member into the Inner Circle to close the segment.