Mike Tyson’s life is the subject of a new four-part Netflix documentary arriving October 13.

Netflix announced the premiere date for TYSON on September 17. Directed by Floyd Russ, the series consists of four hour-long episodes featuring interviews with Tyson and people from his personal and professional circles.

The documentary follows his Brooklyn upbringing, championship boxing career and the consequences of fame, while also examining the controversies and personal struggles that accompanied his success.

“Most people are too scared to look at their lives objectively, wanting to paint themselves as the hero of their own story,” Tyson said.

Russ previously directed work in Netflix’s Untold series and American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing. Jenna Millman, Jacob Miller and Alexa Ginsburg produce TYSON, with Bill Simmons and Jim Gray among its executive producers.

Tyson entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 following a wrestling association that included his role in Steve Austin’s WrestleMania XIV championship victory. Paul Heyman recently cited the Austin-Tyson angle among WWE’s defining generational moments.

Sources: Netflix’s TYSON announcement; WWE’s Mike Tyson biography.