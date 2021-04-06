Boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to AEW during Wednesday’s live Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW announced today that Tyson will be making his second appearance for the company on Dynamite.

Tyson previously appeared at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2020, where he fought with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. There were no fans in attendance for that show, but there will be a limited crowd at Dynamite tomorrow night. AEW focused on the fact that this will be Tyson’s first appearance in front of the AEW fans.

“There’s nothing better than an impassioned, live wrestling crowd. Since August 2020, we’ve provided safe, outdoor shows at Daily’s Place, with zero reported transmissions amongst our fans, and we’re so appreciative of the amazing fans who have been joining us week after week,” said AEW President, General Manager, Head of Creative & CEO Tony Khan. “It’s been incredible for our wrestlers, and for those watching at home, to hear the live reactions. This includes historic events like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title, Sting’s surprise arrival, Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin’s respective championship wins at FULL GEAR, and so many other magic moments. Likewise, Mike Tyson always commands a massive ovation and the attention of fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone here in Jacksonville, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike Tyson has in store for AEW.”

AEW also noted in the press release, “As AEW continues to kick open the “Forbidden Door” with industry-wide cooperation and co- promotion, along with huge surprises and a deep talent roster that is delivering the best matches and most entertaining moments in professional wrestling today, be sure to tune into AEW

DYNAMITE this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on TNT.”

Stay tuned for more on AEW Dynamite and remember to join us for live coverage tomorrow night. Below is the updated line-up:

* Mike Tyson appears

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against JD Drake

* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Jon Moxley

