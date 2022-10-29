AEW has announced that legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be returning to the promotion on next week’s Rampage from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey, where Iron Mike will serve as a special guest commentator.

Also announced for the show will be an AEW All-Atlantic championship matchup, where the champion (currently Orange Cassidy) can choose against any opponent of their choosing. Cassidy is set to defend the title on this Wednesday’s Dynamite in a triple-threat against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.

