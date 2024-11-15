The fireworks between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul got off to an early start this week.

Ahead of their boxing match in the main event of a highly-anticipated live special on Netflix on Saturday, November 15, the boxing legend and social media juggernaut tipped the scales for the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Following each man stepping on the scale for the crowd of thousands of fans in attendance, the two were squared off for their final pre-fight stare down.

It was there that vintage “Iron” Mike Tyson showed up.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet,” a WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing inductee and former multiple-time WWE and AEW guest star, blasted the brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul with a stiff open-handed smack in the face.

Afterwards, Tyson and Paul were kept apart as a wild brawl nearly broke out on stage as a result of the pre-fight physicality initiated by the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Mike Tyson battles Jake Paul in a professionally sanctioned boxing match, which is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, in the main event of the Netflix live streaming event on Friday, November 15, 2024.

