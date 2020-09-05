Boxing legend Mike Tyson appeared at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay per view back in May to present the TNT championship to the eventual tournament winner Cody Rhodes, and begin a brief feud with superstar Chris Jericho that extended into a segment on Dynamite. However, the storyline between Jericho and Tyson drifted away as the Demo God turned his attention to Orange Cassidy.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, a reason that the feud seems to have halted was due to Tyson’s scheduled boxing bout against Roy Jones Jr. The fight was initially scheduled for October 12th, one week after tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view where it was rumored that Tyson and Jericho would be squaring off. The report notes that Tyson most likely did not want to appear on two PPVs in consecutive weeks because it would diminish his brand. This was another reason Jericho decided to extend his feud with Orange Cassidy, culminating in tonight’s Mimosa Mayhem matchup.

Tyson’s fight with Roy Jones Jr. would eventually get rescheduled to November.