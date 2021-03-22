Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes will be taking on Gringo Loco on Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card for the show, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco for this Wednesday, March 24 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Mil Muertes has decimated all in his path since he emerged from his ruined temple earlier this year. Now he looks to continue his conquest of domination for Azteca Underground as he faces the unpredictable American luchador Gringo Loco on Wednesday’s FUSION.

Clutching Alex Hammerstone’s National Openweight Championship, the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” recently defeated Parrow after savagely attacking Hammerstone and stealing his title.

Will veteran Gringo Loco’s unorthodox attacks finally decode the unstoppable force of Mil Muertes? Or will the massive luchador claim another victim?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Chained Rope Match: Von Erichs & ACH vs. Team Filthy

•Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco

•Zenshi vs. Gino Medina

Also scheduled: Calvin Tankman, CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, Alicia Atout, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.