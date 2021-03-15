Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes will be taking on Parrow on Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card for the show, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Mil Muertes vs. Parrow for this Wednesday, March 17 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

MLW’s stacked heavyweight division will be on display as Mil Muertes collides with Parrow.

Parrow has been outraged over what Mil Muertes did to the legendary Savio Vega in the Aztec Jungle Fight last month. Calling out the “Man of 1000 Deaths,” Azteca Underground has graciously accepted the opportunity for violence this week on FUSION.

Last week on FUSION Mil Muertes attacked Hammerstone and stole the National Openweight Championship for the mysterious “El Jefe” of Azteca Underground, who has demanded gold.

Will the “One Man Demolition” Parrow finally do what no one else in Major League Wrestling has been able to and defeat Muertes? Or will the ferocious luchador put another victim in his grave?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Los Parks (champions) vs. Injustice (challengers) – World Tag Team Championship

•Lio Rush defends the World Middleweight Championship

•Mil Muertes vs. Parrow

•Azteca Underground Exposé with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, CONTRA Unit, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.