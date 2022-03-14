Rocky Romero, nZo, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are starring in The Gimmicks, a new community-driven animated short series reliant on NFT technology.

“It’s opening the world of crypto and NFTs to the wrestling audience,” Romero told Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. “This is very cutting-edge, and we’re really excited to help introduce it.”

Romero took his idea to Web3 animation studio Toonstar, and they linked up with the Orchard Farm Productions studio owned by actress Mila Kunis. Writers for The Gimmicks include David Wright and Dave Ihlenfeld, who both wrote for Family Guy and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

“This is going to be South Park meets professional wrestling,” Romero said. “We can do anything in animation. The opportunities are limitless. And when Mila Kunis’s production company joined in, it went to a whole new level. We are so passionate about this project, and we love the characters of Chico El Luchador, Chad 2 Badd and Sex Ferguson. So why not do animation? It’s a chance for us to be really bold.”

The series will premiere at 1pm ET on Friday, March 25. There are 20 episodes set to air, with each episode going for 3 minutes, with a new episode dropping each Friday. The show features a unique distribution strategy to where the only way to watch is by owning the NFT.

“That’s the way you get access to the show, and it mints for free on March 18,” Romero said. “That collectible NFT allows members to watch, and gives access to a number of interactive features, including help direct the story line.”

Romero stressed that the goal is for viewers to directly engage the content, which will be evident in the format of The Gimmicks with every episode ending on a cliffhanger. Viewers who hold the NFT will have a vote on how that episode should conclude, and the finish will air the following Friday.

“People are going to choose their own adventure for how we end each week’s show,” Romero said. “We want to engage with our fans in new ways, so making this incredibly interactive was really important to us.”

The Gimmicks has another element of community interactivity and that’s the DIC Punch, which is reminiscent of the Poke on Facebook. This element serves as an innovative on-chain social layer and a sign of community engagement for NFT holders, as well as introduces some additional gameplay to the world.

“It’s going to be completely different than anything people have seen,” Romero said. “It’s been challenging, but I’ve loved everything about being a part of this project with the writers and the whole team.”

The series will follow the characters of The Gimmicks as they try to bring the Wrestling Wrestling Wrestling (WWW) promotion to prominence. The show includes characters loosely based off top wrestling stars, including WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“The whole thing is ridiculous, but it’s so much fun,” Romero said. “And since they’re writing this week-to-week, they can also include current events to what’s happening in the wrestling world and pop culture. We’re extremely excited, and I think it’s groundbreaking to present this as an NFT.”

