The lineup for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

During Saturday’s ‘Fright Night’ installment of AEW Collision, Don Callis presented The Young Bucks duo of Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson with a high-stakes proposition they couldn’t turn down heading into AEW Full Gear.

Callis announced a ‘Million-Dollar Trios Match’ for AEW Full Gear, putting The Young Bucks alongside Josh Alexander against Jurassic Express team of Jack Perry and Luchasaurus and Kenny Omega.

The Young Bucks are looking to regain momentum after losing their EVP status at AEW All In and squandering the $500,000 they won at the September casino event. Meanwhile, Jurassic Express holds a recent victory over the Bucks from AEW WrestleDynasty, adding fuel to the rivalry.

The Alexander-Omega storyline has also intensified in recent months, part of Callis’ ongoing mission to end Omega’s career, which adds another layer of intrigue to the Full Gear matchup.

For those who missed Saturday’s show, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 11/1/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AEW Full Gear is set for November 22, 2025, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/22 for live AEW Full Gear results coverage.